First Alert Action Day on Thursday: Snow expected in the Heartland
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, January 5 as cold temperatures and snow enter the Heartland overnight on Wednesday and into the morning hours on Thursday. The Action Day is focused on some northern Heartland counties and the I-70 corridor in Illinois where they will see several inches of snow.
