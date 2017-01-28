Ferguson, Missouri, missed deadlines ...

Ferguson, Missouri, missed deadlines in deal with Justice Department

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson officials have missed critical deadlines in the early stages of an agreement with the Justice Department, but the beleaguered Missouri town's city manager said the process is now moving “in the right direction.” Clark Ervin, a Washington lawyer monitoring the consent decree involving the St. Louis suburb that has been under Justice Department scrutiny since the fatal 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown, told The Associated Press this week that Ferguson has missed the 120- and 180-day deadlines in crafting new policies and procedures on basic policing practices.

