Ferguson, Missouri, missed deadlines in deal with Justice Department
FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson officials have missed critical deadlines in the early stages of an agreement with the Justice Department, but the beleaguered Missouri town's city manager said the process is now moving “in the right direction.” Clark Ervin, a Washington lawyer monitoring the consent decree involving the St. Louis suburb that has been under Justice Department scrutiny since the fatal 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown, told The Associated Press this week that Ferguson has missed the 120- and 180-day deadlines in crafting new policies and procedures on basic policing practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|29 min
|Prayers
|3,977
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC