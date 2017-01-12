Ex-FBI agent recalls helping find 2 missing boys decade ago
A former FBI agent who played a key role in cracking the disappearance of two Missouri boys, one of whom had been missing for nearly five years, is rejoicing in the 10-year anniversary of the rescues, known as the "Missouri Miracle." Lynn Willett tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that saving Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck from Michael Devlin's suburban St. Louis apartment in 2007 was "a significant day for all of us."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|2 hr
|Green forest gang
|12
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|7 hr
|Moanz3188
|2
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC