Ex-FBI agent recalls helping find 2 missing boys decade ago

Yesterday

A former FBI agent who played a key role in cracking the disappearance of two Missouri boys, one of whom had been missing for nearly five years, is rejoicing in the 10-year anniversary of the rescues, known as the "Missouri Miracle." Lynn Willett tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that saving Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck from Michael Devlin's suburban St. Louis apartment in 2007 was "a significant day for all of us."

