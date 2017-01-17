Emergency responders: More prepared t...

Emergency responders: More prepared this storm versus last

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KMIZ

While some areas were hit harder than others, emergency responders say this weekend went much better than when we saw ice just a month ago. ABC 17 News spoke with Missouri Department of Transportation officials Sunday night and they say a majority of their road crews have left for the night but are still monitoring conditions in case the weather changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Mon Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC