Emergency responders: More prepared this storm versus last
While some areas were hit harder than others, emergency responders say this weekend went much better than when we saw ice just a month ago. ABC 17 News spoke with Missouri Department of Transportation officials Sunday night and they say a majority of their road crews have left for the night but are still monitoring conditions in case the weather changes.
