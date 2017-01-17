Democrats choose nominee for Statehouse special election
Central Missouri Democrats nominated an attorney who formerly worked for the Missouri Senate to run in a special election for the 50th House District seat. The district includes portions of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties.
