Counties able to get federal funds for drug monitoring

Bottles of prescription drugs as labeled Lipitor, TriCor, Plavix, Singulair, Lexapro and Avapro are displayed at Medco Health Solutions Inc., in Willingboro, N.J. The cost of prescription medicines used by millions of people every day is about to plummet. The next 15 months will bring generic versions of seven of the world's 20 best-selling drugs, including the top two: cholesterol fighter Lipitor and blood thinner Plavix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.