Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens chokes up after introducing his father who was standing in the back of a crowded room during a Thank You Tour stop on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at RBO PrintLogistix in Maryland Heights. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, [email protected] Gov.-elect Eric Greitens arrives for a prayer service at St. Peter Catholic Church before being sworn-in as the 56th governor of Missouri at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithville Herald.