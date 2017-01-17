Columbia commission wants wider shoul...

Columbia commission wants wider shoulder at Rangeline roundabout

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Columbia's Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission is working to widen the shoulder area of the newly constructed dog bone roundabout on Rangeline at Interstate 70. "We are exploring different ways right now to try to get this to be a safer intersection for vulnerable road users to get past these roundabouts and across I-70," said Jason Patrie, the commission chairman. Patrie said the commission is concerned about the shoulder area along the southbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Thu Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC