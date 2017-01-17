Columbia commission wants wider shoulder at Rangeline roundabout
Columbia's Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission is working to widen the shoulder area of the newly constructed dog bone roundabout on Rangeline at Interstate 70. "We are exploring different ways right now to try to get this to be a safer intersection for vulnerable road users to get past these roundabouts and across I-70," said Jason Patrie, the commission chairman. Patrie said the commission is concerned about the shoulder area along the southbound lanes.
