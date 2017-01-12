Clean Water Commission still tied on Callaway Farrowing operation
Piglets drink milk from their mother inside the University of Missouri's National Swine Resource and Research Center during an informational tour for the Fulton Sun over the summer. The piglets and their mother were held inside the farrowing room of the building, which sows are placed into before giving birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec '16
|MRK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC