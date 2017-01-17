Central Missouri Ag Club Pie Auction nets $34,050 -
A German Chocolate pie made by Megan White, of Cole Camp, receives the honor of Grand Champion at the Central Missouri Ag Club Banquet and Pie Auction Saturday evening at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The pie sold for $3,100 and was purchased by Starline Brass, of Sedalia.
