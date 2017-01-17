Bomb threats made to Jewish community centers in 17 states
At least 32 Jewish institutions reported getting threats made via phone, mostly from a live caller with a woman's voice. Two weeks ago, similar threats were issued at 16 locations but the call was usually a recording.
