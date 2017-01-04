Armed for 2017: New state gun laws shrink "gun-free zones,"...
There are 1 comment on the Salon.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Armed for 2017: New state gun laws shrink "gun-free zones,".... In it, Salon.com reports that:
The new year means new legislation, and Republicans in at least two states have gifted their constituents with laxer gun restrictions to kick off 2017. in Missouri than car accidents, a new law allows anyone 19 or older who owns a gun to carry it in public, concealed, without getting training or a permit.
“LMAO At You”
Since: Jul 16
1,495
Next door to you,
#1 6 hrs ago
I'm all for CCW But I do believe people should have some training and a background check before they carry in public. NO training is a disaster waiting to happen.
