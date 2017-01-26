Amazon to start charging state sales ...

Amazon to start charging state sales tax to Missouri customers

Read more: KMIZ

Missourians who shop on Amazon will be charged the 4.225 percent sales tax starting Feb. 1, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Steven Sapp, public information officer for the city of Columbia, said that charging customers for the use tax at the point of sale in Missouri should increase state revenue.

