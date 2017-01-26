Amazon to start charging state sales tax to Missouri customers
Missourians who shop on Amazon will be charged the 4.225 percent sales tax starting Feb. 1, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Steven Sapp, public information officer for the city of Columbia, said that charging customers for the use tax at the point of sale in Missouri should increase state revenue.
