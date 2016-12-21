'A St. Louis Thing': Sign up now for the Post-Dispatch trivia night

Among those who are planning to be on hand for the Post-Dispatch trivia night are Weatherbird artist Dan Martin, David Nicklaus, Jim Gallagher, Debra D. Bass, Aisha Sultan, Gail Pennington, Gilbert Bailon, Jesus Ortiz, Valerie Schremp-Hahn, Dan Neman and host Joe Holleman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.