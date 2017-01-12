A long time coming, the Civil Rights ...

A long time coming, the Civil Rights National Monument comes at the right time

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

It was a long time coming and long overdue. But finally, finally, America recognizes what we came to know not long ago ourselves--that Birmingham matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri 14 hr Independent 3
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC