25 must-see buildings in Missouri

10 hrs ago

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jQI9KN Gateway Arch, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial : Eero Saarinen's winning national competition entry to commemorate the United States' westward expansion through the Louisiana Purchase is an iconic design - an architectural and engineering feat with an inspirational aesthetic form to capture the boldness of the pioneers heading west. The 630-foot-tall stainless steel, inverted, flattened catenary arch is as modern today as when it was conceived 68 years ago - "a landmark of lasting significance."

