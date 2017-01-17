1,000 Expected To Attend Women's March In D.C.
About 1,000 Missourians, including Sarah Potter, will march. Potter tells the Missourinet she helped organize the Women's March on Washington for Missouri and says the event is to showcase the need to expand women's rights and protect the rights of all people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC