Warrensburg Collision receives award -
The award is given out annually and recognizes Missouri's top fastest growing businesses that show consistent revenue growth over the course of four years. Manager Casey Lund accepted the award at the Missouri Chamber's annual meeting and awards banquet on Dec. 8 at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson.
