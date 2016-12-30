University of Missouri names panel in...

University of Missouri names panel in search for chancellor

4 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The University of Missouri system says it has empaneled a 22-member committee to help find the next chancellor of the Columbia campus. The committee that was announced Thursday will be headed by University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor Leo Morton and Elizabeth Loboa, the Columbia campus' dean of engineering.

