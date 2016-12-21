Trio score 18, SE Missouri holds off ...

Trio score 18, SE Missouri holds off Henderson State 89-75

Antonius Cleveland, Jamaal Calvin and Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points apiece and Southeast Missouri turned back Division II Henderson State 89-75 on Thursday night. The Redhawks led 46-36 at the half but the Reddies were within three with 8:51 to play.

