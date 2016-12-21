Tesla's Ability To Sell Cars In Missouri In Limbo After Local Court Ruling
This year marked Tesla's foray into a legal battle at the federal level to win the right to sell vehicles using the direct sales model the company prefers. Until that's settled, however, roadblocks for the company remain: In Missouri this week, Tesla's license to sell cars in its Missouri showroom expired, following a local judge's decision - and the state reportedly denied its online renewal request.
