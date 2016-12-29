States face off over future of Obama global warming plan under Trump
In this March 21, 2016 file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Two weeks after officials in two dozen states asked Donald Trump to kill one of President Barack Obama's plans to curb global warming, Schneiderman was lead author on a rebuttal letter signed by Democratic attorneys general in 15 states, plus four cities and counties, asking the president-elect to save it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC