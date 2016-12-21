Solar and Other Distributed Resources
Join APPA's Public Power Forward listserv/discussion group This group shares developments and acts as a forum to help public power utilities prepare for a new and changing era in how you provide electricity service to your customers. It addresses issues such as grid modernization, providing enhanced services to customers, distributed energy resources, new business partnerships with vendors and other third parties, retail rate design reform, and strategic planning to accomplish these changes.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|3
