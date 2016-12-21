Solar and Other Distributed Resources

Solar and Other Distributed Resources

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Public Power

Join APPA's Public Power Forward listserv/discussion group This group shares developments and acts as a forum to help public power utilities prepare for a new and changing era in how you provide electricity service to your customers. It addresses issues such as grid modernization, providing enhanced services to customers, distributed energy resources, new business partnerships with vendors and other third parties, retail rate design reform, and strategic planning to accomplish these changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Dec 20 ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec 4 iseeitcoming 1
News Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16) Dec 1 zionist HLWD 2
News Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16) Nov '16 Donald Trump 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC