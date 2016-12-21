Snow storm bears down on western U.S. as holiday travelers hit the roads

A winter storm was taking aim on Saturday at the U.S. West and Midwest where it was expected to dump heavy snow and freezing rain, causing headaches for millions of holiday travelers who were hitting the road over the weekend, forecasters said. Winter storm and blizzard warnings and watches were in effect from Nevada and Colorado up through the Dakotas and into northern Minnesota as 2 inches to 15 inches of snow along with strong gusts were in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

