Sikeston's University Child Development Center earns - Eat Smart' status
The University Child Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University's Sikeston Regional Campus was honored last week with the Eat Smart designation. The UCDC was recognized for adopting new guidelines for meals and snacks to promote healthier eating habits and improve the nutrition of children at the facility.
