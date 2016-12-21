Show-Me Gop Hegemony Missouri Biz Deregulation Coming Soon
Like it or not, big biz stays winning in Missouri thanks to the Trump sweep and GOP General Assembly full house dominance coming up . . . TKC Readers offer the PERFECT perspective for those who would panic and neglect the opportunity to make a few bucks: "Now that Rex and his boys have taken over...Don't think he can do much worse than the Democrat special interest group scamming by Nixon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|4 hr
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC