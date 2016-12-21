Show-Me Gop Hegemony Missouri Biz Deregulation Coming Soon

Like it or not, big biz stays winning in Missouri thanks to the Trump sweep and GOP General Assembly full house dominance coming up . . . TKC Readers offer the PERFECT perspective for those who would panic and neglect the opportunity to make a few bucks: "Now that Rex and his boys have taken over...Don't think he can do much worse than the Democrat special interest group scamming by Nixon."

