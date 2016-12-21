SE Missouri routs Eastern Kentucky 81...

SE Missouri routs Eastern Kentucky 81-48 in OVC opener

Denzel Mahoney and Jamaal Calvin scored 15 points apiece and Southeast Missouri routed Eastern Kentucky 81-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday. Mahoney and Calvin each made three 3-pointers as the Redhawks shot 13 of 24 from long range.

