Sacred Heart Schoola s volunteers make holiday dinner a success - 7:30 pm updated:
At Sacred Heart School early Saturday morning, from left, volunteers Shelby Bain, a senior, Jordan Shipley, a SHS graduate, Tori Migliazzo, a senior, and Angela McMullin, a parent, cut pies for the school's 35th annual Christmas Eve dinner. The dinner is free and for open for anyone in the community including law enforcement, the homeless and the unemployed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC