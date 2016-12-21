Pedestrian deaths in Missouri on the ...

Pedestrian deaths in Missouri on the rise

So far this year, crashes have killed 89 people across the state making up nearly 10 percent of all crash deaths. That number is slightly less than 2015, but it is considered very high in an increasing trend according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

