Patrol graduates 39 new troopers

Yesterday Read more: News Tribune

Members of the 103rd Recruit Class of the Missouri Highway Patrol stand at attention for the National Anthem at the opening of commencement ceremonies Friday morning. Thirty seven male and two female recruits were promoted to trooper during the ceremony which featured Jay Nixon delivering his last keynote speech as governor.

