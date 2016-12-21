Outgoing Missouri governor cautions a...

Outgoing Missouri governor cautions against shifting left

Outgoing Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon warned fellow Democrats Tuesday against veering to the left after being walloped in this year's elections, suggesting the party needs to broaden its base by welcoming those with more centrist values. "We should respect people for their positions and not exclude them because we disagree with them on certain issues," Nixon said in an interview with the Associated Press.

