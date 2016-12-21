Obamacare premium hikes called 'one-time' fix
Andrea Schankman's three-year relationship with her insurer, Coventry Health Care of Missouri, has been contentious, with disputes over what treatments it would pay for. Nonetheless, like other Missourians, Schankman was unnerved to receive a notice from Coventry last month informing her that her policy was not being offered in 2017.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
