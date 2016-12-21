No workers for Trump's plans?
President-elect Donald Trump's drive to rebuild U.S. roads, bridges, ports and other public works projects with a $1 trillion infrastructure investment plan would come as the country faces a shortage of skilled laborers. Before any dirt can be moved, Trump would have to get approval from Congress.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|4 hr
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
