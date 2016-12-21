New revisions in criminal code for 20...

New revisions in criminal code for 2017 mean harsher punishments

Read more: KMIZ

The association said the revisions to the criminal code is an effort to institute a modern criminal code as a foundation for the criminal justice system of the21st century in Missouri. The revision touches on most all aspects of criminal law, including strengthening the punishment for repeat, violent offenders; increasing the penalties for child sex predators; and enhancing DWI enforcement laws.

