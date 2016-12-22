New Missouri Bill Would Ban Marriage ...

New Missouri Bill Would Ban Marriage for 15 and 16-Year-Olds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: River Front Times

A new bill proposed in the Missouri legislature would restrict marriage to those at least seventeen years of age - even if they have their parents' consent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Dec 20 ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec 4 iseeitcoming 1
News Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16) Dec 1 zionist HLWD 2
News Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16) Nov 28 Donald Trump 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC