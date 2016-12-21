New criminal code revision features felony class overhaul
Gone is much of the leniency for felony charges in Missouri now that the criminal code has been updated by the General Assembly. ABC17 News reported this week on the change and the harsher punishments that will be doled out for repeat DWI offenders and child crimes.
