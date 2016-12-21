National study documents value of family-provided medical care for children
About half of U.S. children with special health care needs-5.6 million children-receive medical care from uncompensated family members worth billions of dollars, finds a large national study led by Boston Children's Hospital and the University of Southern California . The study, published online by the journal Pediatrics on December 27, is the first to systematically track parents' unpaid time providing care, as well as lost income due to parents taking time off from work.
