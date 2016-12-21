MLS Proposal Shot Down
The proposal for Missouri to obtain a Major League Soccer team has been withdrawn following criticism by the Governor-elect. Governor-elect Eric Greitens accused current Governor Jay Nixon of trying to push the approval through the state level and use state funds to build the new stadium near Union Station in St. Louis.
