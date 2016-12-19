Missouri's success in St. Louis will define the 2018 football recruiting cycle
In the 2017 recruiting cycle, Barry Odom and his staff have been swimming upstream. The Tigers don't have an incredible product to sell at the moment, sure, but beyond that, what should have been a grace period class of sorts - a coach's first year is a time to sell his vision instead of his actual product - has been handcuffed by the fact that local recruiting has been minimal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|4 hr
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC