Missouri's graduation rate increasing
Missouri's four-year graduation rate went up by .5 percent to 87.8 percent for the 2014-15 school year, data from the U.S. Department of Education shows. Missouri has the 10th highest graduation rate in the nation, holding steady from 2013-14 and up from 13th in 2012-13.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC