Missouri's graduation rate increasing

Missouri's four-year graduation rate went up by .5 percent to 87.8 percent for the 2014-15 school year, data from the U.S. Department of Education shows. Missouri has the 10th highest graduation rate in the nation, holding steady from 2013-14 and up from 13th in 2012-13.

