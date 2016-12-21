Missouri Highway Patrol superintendent to retire
Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Bret Johnson announced Tuesday he will retire effective February 1. Colonel Johnson is a 30-year veteran of the patrol and has served as its 22nd superintendent since May 1, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
