Missouri governor-elect's transition ...

Missouri governor-elect's transition team agrees to secrecy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: News Tribune

A newspaper reports that members of Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' transition team have agreed to not publicly discuss their activities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says documents obtained through the state's open-records law show members of the transition team are required to pledge in writing that they won't discuss the group's inner workings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing 4 hr puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Tue ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec 4 iseeitcoming 1
News Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16) Dec 1 zionist HLWD 2
News Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16) Nov 28 Donald Trump 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC