Missouri governor-elect's transition team agrees to secrecy
A newspaper reports that members of Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' transition team have agreed to not publicly discuss their activities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says documents obtained through the state's open-records law show members of the transition team are required to pledge in writing that they won't discuss the group's inner workings.
