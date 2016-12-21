Missouri electors vote for President-elect Donald Trump
All 10 of Missouri's electors cast their votes Monday for Republican President-elect Donald Trump, affirming the results of the statewide election. The vote typically is a sleepy affair, but it was closely watched this year following pressure nationwide for electors to abandon Trump.
