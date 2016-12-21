Missouri county donates land to National Guard
More than 50 community leaders along with several detachments of military personnel came to an open and windy field Thursday morning to witness Missouri's Buchanan County donating 42 acres to the Missouri National Guard. The land is located northwest of the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 169 North, adjacent to Andrew County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
