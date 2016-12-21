Missouri campaign contribution caps topic of lawsuit hearing
A St. Louis federal judge says she wants to hear arguments over a lawsuit's challenge of a new law limiting campaign contributions before deciding whether to put a temporary hold on such caps. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry held a hearing Thursday in St. Louis over one of two lawsuits over the contribution limits in a Missouri constitutional amendment that voters approved in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|9 hr
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC