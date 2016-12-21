Missouri campaign contribution caps t...

Missouri campaign contribution caps topic of lawsuit hearing

A St. Louis federal judge says she wants to hear arguments over a lawsuit's challenge of a new law limiting campaign contributions before deciding whether to put a temporary hold on such caps. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry held a hearing Thursday in St. Louis over one of two lawsuits over the contribution limits in a Missouri constitutional amendment that voters approved in November.

