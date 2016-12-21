Lipscomb upends Missouri 81-76 as Tig...

Lipscomb upends Missouri 81-76 as Tigers falter late

Nathan Moran shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 22 points to help Lipscomb defeat Missouri 81-76 Thursday. Garrison Matthews had 16 points and six rebounds despite fouling out with 2:09 remaining, and Josh Williams and Rob Marberry scored 14 points apiece.

