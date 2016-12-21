KC dog nearly freezes to death over weekend
According to the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue, the dog was brought into the Kansas City Pet Project on Sunday frozen, starving, unable to walk and in a comatose state. First he notified KC Pet Project workers the dog was a stray, but then said the dog had been missing for a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|4 hr
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC