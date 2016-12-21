Greitens announces new Director of Missouri Department of Corrections
Eric Greitens announced that Anne Precythe is the new Director of the Department of Corrections for the State of Missouri. Precythe is from North Carolina, where she started her career as a probation and parole officer.
