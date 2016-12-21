Four Fulton, Missouri Men Plead Guilt...

Four Fulton, Missouri Men Plead Guilty to $6.6 Million K2 Conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

Joshua Adam Sheets, 30, of Fulton, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Browning, Sandfort, Sheets and Rader each pleaded guilty to participating in a mail fraud conspiracy from Dec. 18, 2012, to July 16, 2015, and to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy during that time; both conspiracies were related to the distribution of synthetic cannabinoids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... 13 hr Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Dec 20 ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec 4 iseeitcoming 1
News Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16) Dec 1 zionist HLWD 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,588 • Total comments across all topics: 277,472,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC