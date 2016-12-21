Four Fulton men plead guilty to $6.6 ...

Four Fulton men plead guilty to $6.6 million K2 conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Tammy Dickinson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Tuesday four Fulton men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies related to the distribution of more than $6.6 million of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses. Shawn Michael Browning, 26, Timothy Christopher Sandfort, 30, and Brandon Derek Rader, 32, all of Fulton, pleaded guilty Tuesday in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Dec 20 ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec 4 iseeitcoming 1
News Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16) Dec 1 zionist HLWD 2
News Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16) Nov 28 Donald Trump 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC