Four Fulton men plead guilty to $6.6 million K2 conspiracy

Tammy Dickinson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Tuesday four Fulton men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies related to the distribution of more than $6.6 million of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses. Shawn Michael Browning, 26, Timothy Christopher Sandfort, 30, and Brandon Derek Rader, 32, all of Fulton, pleaded guilty Tuesday in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth.

